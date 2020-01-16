A recent article in The Tribune-Democrat listed the Top 10 stories of the decade.
No. 9, “Gas tax hike,” still has me stumped, and I’m hoping someone out there can help with the math, which doesn’t seem to add up on my internal calculator.
In 2013, Act 89 gave Pennsylvania the highest gas tax in the country. It made billions of dollars available for road and bridge repairs.
So why is it, then, that six to seven years later, Pennsylvania still has the second most structurally deficient bridges in the country, second only to Iowa?
Is my internal calculator itself deficient, are some pertinent facts missing, or is it time to call in the hounds to track the money trail?
And while we’re on the subject, can anyone out there explain why gas prices in our area have not been competitive for years? In the Greater Johnstown area, prices at all gas stations are identical, rising and falling exactly the same amounts on exactly the same days.
Why is that? Everywhere else in the country, even as close as Armagh, gas prices vary from station to station. The only difference around here is the company logo on signs.
Why is that?
Kathleen Murnin
Johnstown
