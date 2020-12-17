We are only days away from Christmas and while it is a dismal time for most this year, there are countless people still trying to hold on to any thread of normalcy. For way too long, there has been nothing but gloom and depressing articles splashed across the news, social media and even our local newspaper.
It is impossible to find any articles that even remotely lift a person’s spirit or give those that truly need the reassurance this year that there is any hope for our futures.
I am sure that somewhere out there, there is a simple story worth publishing about people still doing good deeds for the sake of others or organizations that are working hard to flourish and have succeeded during 2020. What a joy it would be to open the newspaper and relish a smile while reading about our community.
There is an immeasurable amount of people this holiday season who need to be uplifted and given a chance to forget their anguish, even if it is for a few fleeting moments.
During Christmas this year, our houses of worship have been deemed unsafe, school activities have been erased and social interaction of any kind has been all but extinguished.
It seems to be a critical mission that we dissolve the true meaning of the season that we are desperately trying to hang on to. Surely, there is something positive to write about.
Linda Meyers
Administrative Assistant, Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department
