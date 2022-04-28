I am a retired middle class American with a question to the congressmen and women, state senators and state representatives: Since you are elected by us and therefore you “work for” (represent) me and thousands of people like me, why is the first thing that you do when the commonwealth needs money is raise taxes.
According to The Tribune-Democrat on Jan. 22, in 2021, the casinos put $4.7 billion and table games put $925 million in the treasury. Where does this money go?
Maybe you all need a raise on higher per diem or maybe more bottled water at the capitol. You surely can’t let that money be used for us working stiffs who live on $20,000 to $40,000 a year, drive our own cars to work or ride public transportation, carrying our own lunch, water, pens or whatever other necessities we need to do our jobs.
You people need to stop using your constituents for a piggy bank and start spending our money more wisely. Our combined pension is probably less than what you people get paid in a week.
Do your job and quit giving yourselves more of our money to support your fancy lifestyle.
You are a child of the same God as I am and that makes us all equal. I have to make my budget work each month and there’s no reason the government can’t do the same.
Edna Yurasek
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.