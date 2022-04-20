No matter how you see it, 193 United Nations minus one appear to me as being hoodwinked by this so-called leader and president of the current Russian federation, a de facto successor state of the previous defeated Soviet Union.
Vladimir Putin, Russian president since 2012, in his perceived quest to rebuild his fantasy Soviet Union, has invaded Ukraine, a peaceful sovereign country, forcing unquestionable destruction, bloodshed and death to Ukraine – its men, women and children.
All under the eyes of the world advocating war crimes against Putin and his commander-in-chief of Russian ground forces, Army Gen. Oleg Salyukov and potentially others.
Putin went on record threatening nuclear strikes against certain conflicting world countries who in his obscure-mind escalates his war and hinders his ability to takeover Ukraine. Putin appears to me as having buffaloed, bamboozled and bewildered leaders of U.N. countries out of meaningful defense beyond nondeterrent sanctions imposed (per Biden) … making them weakened states.
If this tactic works against Ukraine, seemingly it emboldens Putin fulfilling his diabolical mission, threatening with intimidating nuclear escalation to conquer the remaining 14 countries once part of the Soviet Union.
And where does it stop … does this strategy simply carryover to other communist countries seeking world super-power and world-dominance?
Putin appears as an absolute maddened terrorist and war criminal – thinking this as just one reason more the United States has a policy against negotiating with terrorists.
But isn’t that’s exactly what’s taking place?
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
