A good friend of mine used to say an opinion is like a cowboy hat, sooner or later every rear end has one. So I guess it’s my turn to wear the hat.
Our friends in China are getting exactly what they want. They created the coronavirus and turned it loose on the rest of the world.
Our governor panics and basically closes down the state. Our federal officials panic and are wrecking our economy.
Where does it all end?
How many small businesses can survive a two- or three-week shutdown? Not very many. I know the coronavirus can be deadly, but so is the flu. So where do we go from here? Not safe to travel. Not safe to shop as people fight over toilet paper and hand sanitizer. I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime. So once again, where do we go from here?
As for me, I got my hat on and think I’ll ride off into the sunset.
Giddy up, Silver.
Barry Critchfield
Johnstown
