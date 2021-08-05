Six months after Joe Biden was voted into office, where do we stand?
Notably, higher energy prices, that inevitably lead to higher prices for everything else. Have you been grocery shopping lately?
Higher inflation exacerbated by exorbitant government spending and hand- outs.
A national debt of $28 trillion and growing. That’s $86,000 per person.
Higher levels of unregulated illegal immigration by unvaccinated and untested persons coming across our southern border and spreading unconstrained throughout the country.
A faux investigation into the Jan. 6 riot in D.C., by a panel hand-picked by the always fair and unbiased Nancy Pelosi.
Was there wrongdoing on Jan. 6? Yes, and the wrongdoers should be punished.
There was also wrongdoing throughout 2020, and continuing today, bringing terror and mayhem to major cities.
These “peaceful protests” have caused many more deaths and injuries to civilians and police than anything that happened on Jan. 6. No investigations on this front.
We have a social media complex gone wild with power, acting as the arbiter of truth, determining whose voice should be heard, based upon whether the speech or opinion being expressed is congruent with the leftist line of propaganda.
How much information that may have been helpful in discerning the actual truth has been canceled by those entities that wish to keep us under their con- trol?
In 2022, Democrats need to be voted out of congress, if it’s not too late.
August Gatto
Ebensburg
