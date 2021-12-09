I wish I could tell you about the wild ducks at Hinckston Run but I can’t and I won’t. You see, I’m handicapped and couldn’t find out where the wild ducks live. I’m not bitter about my predicament and I know that God is in control.
Every day when I go outside, I hear the lake calling me. I drive to the boat launch and am greeted by a flock of tame mallards.
The ducks are a hybrid between mallard and some other breed. Even though they are not pure-bred, they are a joy to watch. They tend to complain when I feed them shelled corn and one gets more than the other. They settle their squabbles quickly, which is commendable and they’re so forgiving.
They’d never think of pulling a 9mm out from under a wing and letting the other one have it. We have a lot to learn from God’s creatures.
I worry sometimes about my feathered friends. What’s to happen to these beautiful birds when the lake freezes over and they are more vulnerable to predators?
One woman I spoke to said she wanted to take them to her barn for the winter. I wonder what Cambria Somerset Authority and the game commission would think of that idea.
The Canadians live on the breast and the tame mallards are at the boat ramp, but where do the wild ducks live. Do they live at the back of the dam? Why not take a hike on the old road at the back and let me know.
Have a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Charles Frederick Smith
Johnstown
