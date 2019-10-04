One of the biggest misnomers in the political world today is moderate Democrats. I don’t believe this group exists on the national scene, but oh how I wish it did.
If you’re going to argue there are moderate Democrats in Congress, please tell me where they are when it comes to funding the border wall. How about the changing of the asylum laws?
Where are they when it comes to support of border patrol officers and ICE. Hey moderates, how about sanctuary cities or even states? Doesn’t that bother you at all?
Is there any issue more important than our nation’s sovereignty? If we lose our sovereignty, we lose our nation. Would true moderates really want that?
In another critical issue, let’s not forget about sinfully wasted money to Planned Parenthood (deceptive name) and the act of murdering human life anytime during pregnancy and in some instances even after birth.
It’s hard to think about that and even put it down in writing. The Bible says in Numbers 32:23, “And be sure, your sin will find you out.” Planned Parenthood’s sin has been found out and its deception can no longer be justified with the increasing knowledge of modern medical research and technology. Well, moderates, what say you about abortion?
If open borders and murdering innocent babies are considered moderate, please never refer to me as moderate.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
