We have activists and politicians taxing the Constitution over many things, convoluting pro-choice versus life, prayer, sexual orientation, guns, knee-jerk reactions on cops, outlawing or destroying Confederate flags and historic monuments, even how much soda you can serve or the straw material it’s drawn from. If you don’t laugh at some of these, you’ll cry. And the beat goes on, outwardly putting a choke-hold on America.
Environmentalists are offended, decreeing “something is hurting the environment,” while anti-gun activists take offense that guns kill, as racial activists tout equal opportunity of minorities, and the list never ends.
We have a Congress that chooses to write and promote laws to tailor their political orientation, rather than promote true needs of the United States taxpayers. While majorities who enforce laws are chastised and weakened by bad-cop anomalies.
Is governing so perplexed and self-complacent that laws already written, and supposedly enforced, need altered or rewritten rather than apply common sense to proactively train and discipline employee actions ... as with any employment.
We are certainly a complex race, with minority activists and financiers who pay-to-play politically and corrupt politicians all seemingly acting on self-serving, impulse and animal-pack mentality ... strutting and fretting as if their world was coming to an end or simply a world they hate.
All seemingly reminiscent of a song from the past, “Clowns to the left of me and jokers to the right, here I am, stuck in the middle with you.”
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
