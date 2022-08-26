I have been a resident of Davidsville for 45 years. In all of that time, nothing has been done to improve Main Street. The sidewalks are covered with dirt, anti-skid and falling apart. In some places, they are heaved up or non-existent. The sidewalks or lack of are dangerous and someone is going to get hurt.
I heard in The Tribune-Democrat on April 21 that three more Somerset County communities received grants for sidewalks.
Berlin received $1 million, Garrett Borough received $860,000 and Rockwood, $1.4 million. When is it Davidsville’s turn? I don’t know what the process is for getting a grant or who to contact. If anyone can help, please let me know.
While we are on the subject, the alleyway between 403 and Campus Avenue really needs to be paved.
Doug Blough
Davidsville
