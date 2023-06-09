What’s the allure of being a liberal Democrat? Power, lawlessness, high murder rates, inflation, unemployment, etc.?
Please reply if you are brave enough to admit the truth.
King Solomon wrote: “When there is rebellion in the land, there are many petty and contending rulers, but when there are wise and intelligent leaders, peace and order endure.”
Tell me, who doesn’t desire the latter?
In the past, I’ve been afraid of wearing any supportive apparel for fear the empowered bullies would pummel me in public. The deep state labels their bullies, aka taxpaying, law-abiding citizens – yet they themselves create the real bullies, thugs and assailants empowering them with freedom to do so – feeding them, paying bail, housing, etc.
They’ve legalized recreational drugs, and made them much more potent than ever before solely for one reason: To have everyone stoned and not caring what happens to the last civil society on the planet.
Brilliant work on the left’s side.
King Solomon also stated: “When the wicked have the upper hand, people go into hiding; but when they perish, the good folk begin to increase.”
Birth rates are declining.
He also said: “When just leaders are in power, the citizens celebrate, but when evil people gain control, their joys become moans.”
Oppression is never fun. That is why mental health issues are skyrocketing.
In Hebrews 4, “Today, if you listen to his voice (God), don’t harden your hearts.”
