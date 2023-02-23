As an ex-school custodian, I’m deeply troubled by what’s happening to our schools in the area.
One school in particular has a problem with receiving threats. Threats are bad for every school regardless.
I’m not going to say which school, but we can determine which one it is without thinking about it. At one time, a local district had an officer there to guard the school and its grounds. But the guard was only supposed to go to the school board first if anything happened. The officer resigned and I don’t blame the guard. The board members had overstepped their bounds.
With that being said, I’ll leave it at that.
As far as the school boards in our area, listen to the parents of your students.
They pay your salary, they’re the majority and you’re a minority. They outnumber you.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.