I moved to Johnstown three years ago and I am slightly perplexed.
I’ve been following the story of the HUD housing in the area and especially the issues in Prospect. It’s generated a few questions.
How many residents of Prospect Homes are part of their committee to address these issues?
I appreciate what the local state politicians are doing to ask questions on this, but isn’t this a federal issue? Shouldn’t U.S. Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey be looking into this if you want something to be done?
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, seems to be supporting the folks from Prospect and has asked questions about this, but I am unclear on where he stands on the issue.
Some of his press releases seem to say that he is worried about HUD housing coming to Westmont and Richland, but doesn’t it already exist there? Granted, not the housing projects, but Section 8 housing seems to be at the discretion of the landlord and HUD.
He seems to be against more housing, but also seems to be against the residents in Prospect public housing not being in the houses that need to be rebuilt.
It seems even more confusing than that when you read the posts he has made that definitely don’t support the grants that would build this housing back even better.
It seems to me that not funding the housing renovations is a bad idea for everyone, especially for the folks who have lived there throughout the issues.
Shouldn’t they have a nice place to live?
Tom Piané
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The Tribune-Democrat asked state Rep. Frank Burns to respond to the above letter. His answer follows.
Renovate Prospect for the people
No need to be “slightly perplexed” about my stand on the Johnstown Housing Authority or its evacuation of the Prospect community.
From the Johnstown Housing Authority, I want full transparency as it attempts to secure $50 million in HUD funding for a “transformation” of public housing.
This includes letting everyone know where any new public housing would be built.
Residents deserve to know beforehand and not after the fact.
I want the JHA to commit to downsizing to meet true local need, as it currently has five times as many public housing units as other cities its size.
I’d love for our federal officials to weigh in on the issue and address the following:
• 80 families per month (mainly from Philadelphia) are moving to Johnstown for public housing.
• 50% of the JHA’s public housing units are occupied by people who came from outside Cambria County.
• Many of these residents stay long enough to obtain a Section 8 voucher, then return to where they came from and stick JHA with the bill.
As long as our area has more public housing units than the local area truly needs, Johnstown will remain a magnet to attract people from other areas, further straining our police and school resources.
As for Prospect, the day JHA issued evacuation notices, I sided with upset residents who wanted answers.
I even showed up to a JHA briefing of Prospect residents on the situation – where I was basically booted out by the JHA for showing up.
I hope the JHA will agree with me and renovate Prospect, so the people who lived there can go back home to the community they love.
State Rep. Frank Burns
D-East Taylor Township
