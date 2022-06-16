On May 12, Star Parker had an article on the sanctity of life. She wrote about an unmarried pregnant graduate student who gave her baby up for adoption. This baby was entrepreneur Steve Jobs.
It’s a great story, but another unmarried pregnant woman also gave her newborn up for adoption. This baby was serial killer David Berkowitz.
Parker goes on to say that we’ll never know the gifts of the 63 million children aborted from 1973 until today. True, but let’s look at what we do know about United States children.
Every year 22,000 newborns are left at hospitals. 75% will test positive for drugs.
Half of the 400,000 children in foster care will never graduate, 70% of those will end up relying on government assistance, and one in five will eventually be homeless.
Pregnancies for young girls in foster care have reached epidemic levels. More than 700,000 children are abused every year and CYS and CPS are buried in caseloads.
Nearly 5 million children have some type of serious mental illness; 2.7 million grandparents are raising their grandchildren; and 12 million children go hungry everyday; and yet, pro-life advocates continue the fight to bring 63 million more lives into the world.
This life is hard. Who’s to say for sure one couldn’t be happier in the next? It’s her choice. You can’t take away her choice just because Steve Jobs became an entrepreneur, and you can’t tell me you know what’s best for an unborn, because we don’t.
Tina Blough
Roxbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.