A while back everyone was saying WWJD. (What would Jesus do?) I’m thinking now what would Jesus think about how we celebrate his birth – Christmas.
Ever since Halloween, everything has been geared to buying, spending money on gifts and preparing for Christmas. We practically skip the wonderful holiday of Thanksgiving to give thanks to God for all our blessings we have in America.
People are over-stressed, over-worked and not even thinking about why we have Christmas. We celebrate the birth of Jesus, God’s son who was born to be the savior of the world. Do you have him in your heart as savior?
We shop and buy gifts to show love for family and friends, but most of us go to extremes for everyone and pay way into next year or for months on all we charge on credit cards.
What happened to visiting anymore?
We used to have time for those we love, but replaced it with gift giving of things most of us don’t want or need.
Why not agree ahead to have no gift exchange and enjoy being with loved ones instead.
Please remember, Jesus is the reason for the season. May God’s blessings be with you and yours. He holds our future for the new year and he holds us in his hands.
I hope you are not a “C” and “E” Christian – those who go to church on Christmas and Easter.
Jean McClemens
Sidman
