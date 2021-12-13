Given the continuing demise of the Democratic Party, I wonder what they will find when they reach the pearly gates of heaven.
Would they justify their policies by saying that God helps those who help themselves when they help themselves to other peoples’ money?
Or perhaps they will argue that women have a right to choose to abort the life that was endowed by their creator?
Maybe they will argue that a “good” Democrat will offer freebies to save people from themselves when Jesus freely gave his life to save others.
Democrats believe that God has no place in government, but he wrote the Ten Commandments that became the foundation of law in America.
They demand equity for their supporters when we were made equal by him.
They redefine sexual relations as normal when God created the standards.
With Democrats, the ends always justifies the means, when God judges the end by the means.
They love money more than God while insisting that they can serve two masters.
The party opposes equal justice with protests and rioting when it affects their own, but demand it when it is applied to their opponents.
The national Democratic Party kicked God out of their convention, but they use the clergy and churches for props and photo-ops.
They believe in opening our borders to anyone from anywhere when heaven is surrounded by walls and has a narrow gate.
Freebies are good. Work is bad. Democrats may find themselves going to another portal into the afterlife.
Dr. Bill Choby
Greensburg
