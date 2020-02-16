The symbol of the United States is the American eagle. In its left talon, there are arrows. In the right talon, there is an olive branch. What will it take to balance the arrows and the olive branch?
We have the left talon covered with the finest military and equipment. Why is there not something in place for the olive branch?
The only recognized service to country is the military. I served as an automatic rifleman in Vietnam. I wanted to be a warrior. However, not all young men and women are cut out to be warriors. But it is my belief that all young men and women could serve their country in some way.
Our country can come to the aid of its citizens by offering “olive branch” training in areas such as conflict resolution, restorative justice, care-giving, perhaps addict recovery and/or other areas that our citizens would be able to use to become better human beings. The training can be the best in the world, just like our military.
What will it take for a citizen be able to choose between military service and civil service when serving our country. What will it take to balance the eagle?
Larry Hutchinson
Cairnbrook
