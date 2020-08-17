These are very troubled times – riots, looting, gun violence, destruction of major cities and federal buildings, defunding of police and the COVID-19 virus.
I can’t figure out the degree of the threats we face. I wonder what kind of world my family will face after the election?
Will the massive demonstrations demanding a long-overdue end to any form of racism be successful?
Will racism finally end and everyone be treated as equals?
If elected, will the left-wing politicians be able to restore law and order and kick-start the economy?
Will we have an often crude but law-abiding, hardworking president who will protect us, or will we have a president controlled by the radical left-wing liberal socialists?
We are facing an increasing challenging time. We must stay united to fight for the true American way of life. The socialist political leaders want the lockdown to remain in effect as long as possible, trying to delay any return to the robust economy of the past.
The ultra-liberal media and powerful left-wing groups will do anything to spread their fake news propaganda in order to take over the White House.
If the socialists take control of the White House, our lives will be worse than they are today. We can then thank the leftist dissidents, the ultra-liberal media and voters who want a big-government socialist agenda for things just getting worse.
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
