As a recent retiree, I know myself, my wife and my children have and will continue to enjoy the freedoms of being an American. But I worry about my grandchildren and future generations.
America is changing and under the current administration it is not for the better.
With all the hate and dissension, the liberal media forces on us there is a civil war brewing.
NAFTA and BLM do nothing but incite hate and separation. This is what the Democrats want – divide and conquer – so those inside the beltway can rule.
Six months ago, corporations were returning to the U.S., we had money in our pockets, the stock market was breaking records, our military was the strongest in the world, and treaties in the Middle East brought about peace.
Yet, the Democrats were so upset an outsider won the presidency that they spent millions of our tax dollars on lawsuits and impeachment procedures which ultimately proved to be a waste.
If Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were so concerned about America, why could they not put their egos aside and do what was best for the country, like the conservatives did when Barack Obama was elected?
We are five months into Joe Biden’s presidency and the economy is failing. He is taking credit for the COVID-19 program that Donald Trump already had in place.
He has shut down the Mexican border program, allowing illegals to invade our country and suck up our resources.
The Middle East is again a hot spot of unrest.
David K. Camblin
Johnstown
