Our nation has never been perfect, but this year I was stunned by all the evil and destruction moving so swiftly throughout our society – threatening everything that is true, just and sane in this nation.
The year 2022 was like a scene from “The Twilight Zone.” One unbelievable and shocking revelation of madness and decadence after another, like never before. I cringe as I ponder what’s coming in 2023.
I pray God gives us light to see the truth, his truth. To see the scorched trail of devastation that we have created, ever since we began this evil exodus away from our Lord and his commandments.
May our eyes be opened to see all the broken families, homelessness, drugs, crime and the overflowing prisons now pouring out into the streets. Political and judicial corruption, where every evil way now seems to be exalted as the norm. Like never before.
How deep into this sinful, rebellious mire must we sink as a nation before we come to our senses? Only God knows. But as for our own personal states of well- being, the eternal light of Jesus will shine upon and rescue anyone who seeks it. (John 3:16)
And as for our wayward nation, an SOS plea is in order. We should be weeping from our knees for our children, our neighbors and our nation.
We should all be praying for the holy spirit to move like never before – we need you, Jesus.
John Imhoff
Meyersdale
