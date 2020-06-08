This question I heard a while back still has strong meaning to me. I don’t remember who said it to give credit.
What’s your prayer?
My prayer is that we here in the United States unite as one.
My prayer is that we eliminate hate as this is the driving force that keeps us apart.
My prayer is that we as a country turn back to God and let him lead our lives.
My prayer is to see all ethnicities stand arm in arm for the common good of humanity.
My prayer is to see an end to the feeling that violence is the only way to break through the gates that are boxing us in.
My prayer is for the peace officers to equally enforce the laws of our country and make the arm of justice respected again.
My prayer is for the safety of the peace officers and those confronted by the peace officers.
My prayer is for the first responders to be led by God’s hand to comfort those dying or severely wounded.
My prayer is for our leaders to stop dividing us for political gain (both sides of the aisle).
My prayer is for a one America. Now I ask, what’s your prayer?
Dale Berkebile
Central City
