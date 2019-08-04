Attorney General William Barr is ordering executions of cold-blooded murderers held in federal prisons starting in December.
All five of the soon-to-be-executed prisoners murdered children among their victims.
Dylan Roof, the racist who murdered nine black church members, and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon bomber, also have been sentenced to death.
Soon, many people who would rather see an innocent baby butchered in the womb than see a cold-blooded murderer executed will begin weeping and gnashing their teeth.
I believe that tens of millions of law-abiding citizens will welcome the executions and wonder why they took so long.
Anti-death penalty zealots will say that the death penalty is not effective and condemned prisoners suffer horribly after being injected with the drugs.
It certainly is effective in making sure that the executed person will never kill again.
Also, no one can ever know how many murders during commission of a robbery were averted because of the threat of the death penalty.
But it is not effective if murderers die of old age instead of being executed.
Also, do many people really care if a condemned murderer suffers while being executed?
I don’t believe they care.
Shouldn’t the cold-blooded killers suffer so they can feel a little of what their victims felt?
Gregory M. Gyauch
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.