In 2018, the Tower of Voices was erected at the Flight 93 memorial site. It was to contain 40 wind chimes. By fall of that year, there were only eight chimes in place.
The remaining 32 have not yet been installed. Why the delay? Did the vendor or manufacturer screw up? Was there a contract with a required delivery date specified? If so, why has no legal action been taken? Was the money paid in advance?
I am sure everyone would love to see the project completed. It sounds like a great tribute to those brave souls who gave their lives.
Bill Gallus
Richland Township
Editor’s note: The following is a response from the Flight 93 National Memorial:
Project deserves to be done right
This is a one-of-a-kind project that we want to make sure appropriately honors each of the passengers and crew members.
So while our goal is to accomplish that swiftly, it’s more important that we make sure this project is done right. Work is continuing.
Currently, a performance evaluation of the chime system, engineering adjustments, and fabrication of remaining components follow any design adjustments.
The contracting for the chime development/fabrication produced chime assemblies in accordance with a design. The performance of that design is now being improved. Legal action is not warranted. Compensation for the chime development/fabrication is provided to the contracted parties through progress payments for completed work.
While the timeline is longer than anticipated, we are committed to providing a chime system that appropriately honors each of the passengers and crew members and will stand the test of time.
The 93-foot-tall musical instrument serves as a symbolic reminder of their voices, but remains a work in progress.
Katherine Cordek
Public Information Officer
Flight 93 National Memorial
