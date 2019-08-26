Many Democrats want free health care for illegal immigrants while Americans with individual health care plans saw their premiums rise from $300 to $400 to $800 to $1,000 monthly under Obamacare. Absolutely ludicrous.
Democrats also want to eliminate the tax cuts for individuals and corporations and put back into place many of Obama’s regulations which suffocated America’s economy and which President Donald Trump has eliminated.
The economy is growing at twice the rate of the Obama years and more people are working and paying taxes than ever before, including women and minorities. Yes, the stock market has been volatile, partly because of Trump’s attempt to equalize our $800 billion trade deficit with China, the first president to do so.
Articles of Aug. 16 indicated that Trump is a dictator. The real dictators are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer who have an autocratic control of the Democratic vote in Congress.
I would like to know what rights under the Constitution that Trump has taken away from the American people. However, many Democrats, including the four new members of the House who Trump criticized and who also took oaths to protect and defend the Constitution, want to circumvent and even eliminate this document and turn America into a socialist state.
Concerning the policies of many current Democrats, free health care for illegal immigrants is just the tip of the iceberg in the destroying of America as we know it.
John Skubak
Johnstown
