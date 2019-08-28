The Aug. 2 Readers’ Forum article by Marvin Gindlesperger, “What about mudslinging from other side?” mentioned Editor Chip Minemyer’s column of July 21. The writer referred Minemyer’s column as one-sided. The writer surely has the right to voice his opinion.
Gindlesperger, when you wrote, “No, we’re not happy with a racist president. That’s why we replaced him with Trump,” which racist president were you referring to?
Surely not the only African-American president. You may have excluded that statement from your article had you read President Donald Trump’s response to the home invasion of Elijah Cummings, House oversight committee chairman.
“Too bad” was the most compassion that his president could show toward a 68-year-old congressman.
Whatever differences you may have politically or what one’s skin color is, when something traumatic happens to someone, you don’t take advantage of the moment by issuing a statement, “too bad.”
What a lack of maturity, diplomacy and dignity. Trump then states, “I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world.” Spoken like a true narcissist, Trump just put everyone in the entire world beneath him, declaring them to be more racist than he.
Trump, no one is kinda pregnant. Trump, your position on racism appears clearly that you are at least racist, but not as much as most. Mr. President, if you are the least racist, then you have at least accepted that you are racist, but still less a racist than other racists.
Artie J. Lightfoot
Johnstown
