To address the July 2 article in The Tribune-Democrat, “Partisans duel over Second Amendment’s meaning.”
Our U.S. Constitution states (and I quote):
Article I, Section 8: “... To raise and support Armies ...; To provide and maintain a Navy; To make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces; To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions; To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress.”
Article II, Section 2: “The President shall be commander in chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several states, when called into the actual service of the United States.”
It’s clear to me that the state militias, back then, are equivalent to our state national guards of today.
What part of your oath, to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, do the politicians not understand? The Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights is not something to be messed with.
The militia were made up of citizens, but were under government control. That was the concern. There’s that old saying, “Those with the guns rule.”
I worry about the government-given rights. What is given can be taken away, unless we the people stand firm.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.