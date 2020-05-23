What coronavirus taught me: Staying at home is a joy, especially when love lives there. God is sovereign, not bureaucrats or legislators. There are more sheep in America than I care to admit. Pennsylvania patriots are awoke.
The Federal Communications Commission sinfully perpetuates frightening propaganda. Hypocrisy, fear mongering and lying is a bigger pandemic among bureaucrats, the entertainment industry and mainstream news.
How did Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2017 predict a pandemic in President Donald Trump’s future? Did Hunter Biden give him some inside information?
Some contend: How would America be dealing with the pandemic if a leftist were president? I suggest a pandemic would never happen if that were so. They’re pimps.
God tried, through the Prophet Ezekiel, to warn Jerusalem (Israel) about whoring around with the wicked bureaucrats (nations). The revealing Old Testament book describes plagues and misery brought about by such actions. Is this pandemic deliberate and where did it originate?
Hatred for America, or Israel, because of their prosperity, power, peace and, at times, actually listening to God’s instructions existed since the dawn of time.
However, wicked leftists despise God and anything holy. They believe themselves to be gods, aka narcissists. Consequences are pandemics, plagues, disease, war, poverty, etc.
Truth be told, they simply fear death.
Jesus conquered death. Just as Herod and bureaucrats then feared, Jesus’ power over sin and death remains the same today. God, through his son Jesus, gives us freedom from sin and death. Trust him today, repent. If you fear death, it will fade away.
Janet Lord
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.