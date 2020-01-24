When a person engages in immoral behavior, insults Americans every day, lies close to 20,000 times since taking office, cages children and babies, pays hush money to prostitutes, humiliates immigrants, attempts to bribe and extort a foreign government, (just to name a few things), it should not surprise anyone that maybe that person is morally unfit to lead a nation.
To say to people, “you are just a Trump hater,” shows complete ignorance, capitulation and dismissiveness of the truth.
The hatred originated from none other than Donald Trump himself. Meanness exudes from his tongue every day.
This president encouraged cheating to win an election, saying, “Russia, if you’re listening, see if you can find Hillary Clinton’s emails,” enabling Wikileaks hacking, inviting China to find dirt on an opponent, and then, bribing and extorting Ukraine to get dirt on Joe Biden.
This president is a cheat, call it for what it is.
What has this president done to inspire the hopes and dreams of the American people? What has this president done to keep America the shining city upon the hill? What has this president done for the poor and disabled? What has this president done to protect our endangered species and public lands? What has this president done to make the world a better place? The answer to all these questions is simple: nothing.
The American people will rise above the ugliness and remove the worst president in United States history. November 2020 can’t come soon enough.
Edward T. Makuchan
West Hills
