A response to “President is trying to resolve issues” by Kelly Keating on Jan. 28.
Mind if I ask you or any Democratic supporter, when has Joe Biden impressed anyone within the government or the people in his 40-plus years of service?
As you probably know, Biden’s popularity has plummeted to a record low. I’d say that’s unimpressive.
And what the Democratic Party has done in the 150-plus years after the Civil War hasn’t been impressive at all.
They’ve caused racial tensions, caused our infrastructure to fail, caused a lot of other things that they blame the Republican Party and even the American citizens of doing.
I’m neither a Republican nor a Democrat, so don’t even go there.
All my life I’ve lived according to the U.S. Constitution. It’s the law of this land. And so far the Democratic Party has sought to destroy it.
Anyone who patronizes a president who has failed America and the American people deserves criticism.
We, the people, are above the president.
We have the federal right to throw out those in government if they choose to go against our written and legal Constitution, if they fail in doing their elected duty by the people.
Either you’re for protecting the Constitution or not.
Don’t slam people for criticizing.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
