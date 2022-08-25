Kudos to Terry Lee Shuler for his Readers’ Forum letter on Aug. 5, “The ‘no communication’ generation?”
When I was in grade school and we had the extra week of vacation at Christmas time, I was not allowed to play or visit for five days until I had written my thank you letters to grandparents and my aunt in California.
The importance of thoughtful manners stayed with me while I raised my own children. Sadly, that has somehow fallen by the wayside. When I have expressed my disdain, the excuse has been – I told them to do so.
Someone once said to me, “In my family we don’t give gifts so we can be thanked – we give gifts because we want to.” Touché!
So, then, what does happen to every day plain and simple good manners? That’s what civilization has been built upon.
M.J. Weaver
Johnstown
