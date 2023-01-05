I clearly remember 40 years ago when “The Weather Channel” was first broadcasting. The majority of the guys had a yet-explained fascination with watching weather forecasts, and the arrival of TWC was like manna from heaven. All day, you could flip to that station and get the forecast.
Along the journey, TWC added some entertainment programming directly related to weather, such as “Highway Through Hell.” These shows are fine for weather enthusiasts, however there is an overwhelming theme booming out of TWC Atlanta studios over the past few years: climate change.
If I had a copious amount of free time,
I would count the number of times in a day that “climate change” is spoken on TWC.
So, I’m not here to debate climate change. I am here to call out an international network for losing sight of its mission and becoming a social warrior to save us from ourselves. Enough! Thank God, during a recent cable TV war, TWC was blacked-out and the AccuWeather channel was born.
AccuWeather largely reports the weather. The final TWC straw for me was watching an episode of “Pattrn.” Aside from the misspelling of “Pattern,” the hosts hyperventilated on the climate change dangers of eating meat. They were passionate about frying banana peels in place of bacon, and replacing beef in your recipes with snails. No, thank you.
My long-term forecast for TWC is a 100% chance of nausea with scattered condescension toward morning.
Dennis C. Simmers
Ebensburg
