I was happy to hear the big box stores and specialty shops weren’t open on Thanksgiving Day.
Maybe a chance to have family and friends over for a great meal. Then it happened. Not much mention of Thanksgiving. Everything about Christmas until recently when government told us how many people we could have and what we can eat and drink.
They didn’t want your family to bring dishes and drinks. They wanted everything made where the dinner is. This, my friends, is the start of socialism.
It is our right to have as many folks and who can bring whatever as free Americans to our home.
This is what some of you people voted for.
Butch Sheehan
Geistown Borough
