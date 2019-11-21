I just finished reading The Tribune-Democrat and I am ready to vomit.
Articles on these idiots who are raping babies should not even be published. No trial, no prison and no public defender.
They should get the chair immediately.
One said, “I think I need help.” Really?
He knew after the first attack. Let him go on unsecured bond. Rape again.
Where is our justice system? If I stole a loaf of bread, I would be charged, put in jail and have a trial to prove I stole a loaf of bread. Then everyone would say, “Well, you stole the bread.” Yes, I did, and I paid my penalty. Better keep an eye on me if I go in another store, I’m a thief.
Watch the idiot who raped and killed?
No, let him walk the street to do it again. Is anyone else sick of this? Pick up your baby and thank God for it. They were not put here to be raped and killed by some idiots. Then he says, I think I need help. God forbid do they have any reasoning only for sex?
If that’s their reason for life, there are a lot of girls walking the streets asking for sex. That’s what our nation has become.
Today, our laws help those people, then another baby is born to be raped and killed.
Sex, women and narcotics to satisfy their lifestyles. Like I said, I’m sick of it.
Thelma Smay
St. Michael
