In 2018, the Tower of Voices was erected at the Flight 93 Memorial site. It was to contain 40 wind chimes. By fall 2019, there were only eight chimes in place and they did not operate.
To this day, the remaining 32 have not yet been installed. Why the delay? Did the vendor or manufacturer screw up? Was there a contract with a required delivery data specified? If so, why has no legal action been taken?
Before the contract was awarded, did anyone take a trip to see a sample of what they were buying? Was the money paid in advance? Has the contract been cancelled and have all monies been returned to the memorial?
I am sure everyone would love to see the project completed. It sounds like a great tribute to those brave souls who gave their lives.
Bill Gallus
Richland Township
Editor’s note: The following is a response from Katherine Cordek, public information officer of the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Chime system requires additional testing
The National Park Service is committed to providing a chime system that appropriately honors each of the passengers and crew members of Flight 93.
There are no chime systems of this scale anywhere in the world. The initial eight prototype chimes in the tower were hung for the dedication so that family, friends and visitors could see what they look like.
However, the design required additional testing and fabrication. The project team consisting of engineers, architects, artists, musicians and metal fabricators continued the chime design development and production in order to ensure that all 40 chimes are of the highest
quality and will withstand the test of time.
Installation of 40 chime assemblies based on the updated design began in late August and work will continue until the chimes are performing at the high degree the NPS expects.
The collective chimes will always produce a unique symbolic sound. The chimes are moved by the wind and whose sound will resonate throughout the memorial to honor each of the passengers and crew members.
Katherine Cordek
Public Information Officer of Flight 93 National Memorial
