What happened on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., should be condemned. But where were the leaders and media when the president had to be put in a bunker when rioters were right across the street assaulting the Secret Service and police with rocks and bottles?
Where were the calls for Nancy Pelosi to resign after she was asked about people who were causing destruction and violence in cities and she answered people will do what they do?
Also, Congresswoman Maxine Waters saying to get in people’s faces, confront them in restaurants and harass them at their homes, no outcry from media then.
Americans being attacked and harmed no matter if they are congressmen, senators, business owners, average American citizens and policemen is terrible.
Where have leaders and media been when cities were damaged and people harmed and killed.
In Portland, it’s been going on for over a year. Seattle, New York City and St. Louis has the same destruction and killing went on and on.
So Jan. 6 was wrong, but I hope that the leaders and media will quit hiding the destruction and violence in the middle of the newspapers.
R.L. Wissinger
Johnstown
