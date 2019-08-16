The epidemic of mass shootings is, in my opinion, a trend that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Sad as it is, people always try to put blame as to who is responsible. If you want to point fingers, you should point to the entertainment industry.
Just as the drug, cigarette and pesticide makers were found liable for cancer deaths, Google, Facebook, the film and gaming industries are just as liable as those companies.
The violence and carnage in movies and video games make people insensitive to death or reality.
We are in serious trouble with the rule of law; you can’t pass laws and then ignore them. States fight federal laws.
Total disrespect to our president has become the media’s daily bread. We fight the drug companies and then legalize marijuana. We don’t want guns, but we are always at war. If they take all guns, then tyrannical leaders can exist in this country.
The trend to get rid of mental health treatment facilities is due to the “promises” of drug companies. If medication is taken daily, the mentally ill will be OK to be in public settings.
It’s not guns, the president’s or anyone’s blame but that of the shooter and the people that interacted with them and failed to take action.
We need to stop political in-fighting and obey the rule of law or we will be a failed society. What good are new gun laws if they can’t or won’t be enforced?
Stan Carrier
Westmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.