I recently heard an astounding comment from the chairman of the Washington County GOP.
I quote: “We did not send (Sen. Pat) Toomey to Washington to vote his conscious and do the right thing.”
That demonstration of courage and integrity by our senator is precisely why we should elect any legislator, regardless of affiliation, to represent us in Washington.
I am inviting a detailed response from the Pennsylvania Republican Party. It is important to understand why they think it is wrong for our elected officials to exercise a moral judgment in order to uphold the principles of our democracy, in lieu of acquiescence to the illusions of any single person.
The Republican Party of Lincoln has always stood for integrity, morality and justice. What caused the decay of those principles?
It is time for the GOP to seriously reevaluate the compromises it has made to its standards and how to remedy that going forward.
The GOP of Lincoln (and Toomey) is worth saving.
Mary L. Trofino
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.