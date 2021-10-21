Similar to the story of King Midas in Greek mythology, our president has an extraordinary gift that becomes a burden. Unfortunately, instead of turning to gold, everything Joe Biden touches becomes a steaming pile of feces. Look no further than the rise in violent crime, inflation, the border crisis, Afghanistan – sorry there is a word limit.
To any of you suffering from buyer’s remorse, does the big orange meanie who held the office previously still seem so bad now? Although nine months have not passed from inauguration day, we unfortunately can’t abort this administration.
Since I have openly ridiculed the president and his minions, I run the risk of being labeled a domestic terrorist and investigated by the FBI. I think I already see a suspicious van parked across the street.
John Machuta III
Johnstown
