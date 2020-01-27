Recently on TV I saw an interview with a Roman Catholic pollster who represents a Catholic polling organization.
The pollster pointed out at the present time the leading four or five Democrats vying for the presidency were leading President Donald Trump by 4 to 7 percentage points among Catholic voters.
The same pollster stated that the 2016 presidential race between Trump and Hillary Clinton was split about 50/50 by Catholic voters. By contrast, Evangelicals voted 80% pro-Trump.
Cambria County is a highly Democratic Catholic area, but if I remember properly, it voted in favor of Trump for president. I personally think that shows our area is generally a conservative area that can stand by its principles, regardless of party or religion.
It’s hard to imagine what our country would be now if Clinton and the Democrats were in control. Good grief, that’s a scary scenario. But it would be even worse if one of these present socialists were to win in 2020. That’s why I ask, what are these Catholics thinking now in that Catholic pollster’s polling?
How can Catholics in general vote for socialistic, baby-killing, open-border candidates over a president that’s 180 degrees on these issues. Not to mention the economy. I’d caution Catholics or anyone for that matter, don’t let your hatred for Trump convince you that you’d rather have a socialist over Trump. Trump’s policies have been a blessing to our country.
Yes, you have to overlook some of his personality quirks.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.