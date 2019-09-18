Hypocrisy of the first magnitude is on display throughout the United States regarding gun violence. We’ve had town hall discussions, and politicians are scrambling to implement more gun-control measures. Some who aspire to be president are talking about confiscation of firearms.
However, the number of victims of gun violence fades quickly into the background when honestly compared to the number of victims of violence of a much greater degree. I refer to unborn children who are the victims of intentional homicide and mutilation by the thousands each week of the year in our republic.
An abortionist who quit the business a while back testified at a hearing in Washington, D.C., and displayed the tools used while describing in graphic detail how the parts are removed from the mother and displayed on a table to make sure all pieces of the victim are removed.
Anyone with half an ounce of common sense would admit this is an act of violence which takes the life of an innocent person.
To date, our national track record comes to more than 61.5 million victims of violence whom most citizens, political leaders, too many church leaders, and our diligent mass media people choose to ignore. Perhaps we may wake up when almighty God, who identifies us as persons before we are born, makes a full response to this abomination of violence.
But then it will be too late.
Clayton D. Harriger
Pastor of Gipsy Christian Church
