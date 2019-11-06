It is apparent from Don Shaver’s Readers’ Forum letter (Oct. 30, “Why the secrecy surrounding inquiry?”) that he and apparently many others listen to only Fox News personalities in the evenings or other outlets with similar formats.
Their mistake is not watching all the different cable news shows each day.
Only then would they get a balanced and clear picture of what is really going on in the world.
There seems to be no concern that there has been alleged violations to the Constitution by the president and his staff. That each day these violations are confirmed by multiple witnesses, most of whom are in the president’s inner circle. That there have been no trade agreements signed, or new wall built, or any progress with North Korea, or health care improvements, or infrastructure bills taken up by the Senate.
None of this has happened, even though the president has assured us all these things are about to be done. Soon the public will be able to watch the proceedings for themselves.
It should no longer be about party, but about the Constitution and the law.
I’m confident the president will get due process.
On the matter of voter IDs, I was an election precinct supervisor for several years. The other poll staffers had been there forever. Between these four people and myself, we pretty much knew everyone’s name and face in the precinct. The few new faces that showed up to vote, we met and got to know while they were at the polls.
J.R. DeLeva
Friedens
