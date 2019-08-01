In regards to Chip Minemyer’s diatribe of President Donald Trump and those affiliated with the GOP in The Tribune-Democrat on July 21, it’s disappointing that an editor of a newspaper would write such a one-sided column on such important issues in today’s politics and our daily lives.
With a brief paragraph in the middle about the Democrats using “unprofessional language – sometimes profanities – in their verbal battles with the president,” one would believe that Trump and the GOP just started this idea of “mudslinging” within the past two years. That’s incorrect.
However, Minemyer is correct about the problems of racism and sexism and he also states “… doing the right thing and maintaining your values are not mutually exclusive – unless racism is one of your values.” Very true, but it’s coming from the exclusive club of elites in political and business circles all over the world. And “wanting white men to openly oppose racism and sexism” is great. But how about people of all colors oppose it?
As far as mudslinging is concerned, there doesn’t seem to be much concern over Black Lives Matter chanting “What do we want, dead cops” or Antifa can chant “no Trump, no wall, no USA at all.”
But “send her back” just crosses the line.
Minemyer’s statement about the sewage getting deep is humorous because the sewage is chin-deep already. No, we’re not happy with a racist president, Mr. Minemyer. That’s why we replaced him with Trump.
If one doesn’t like America, then they can surely leave, but don’t forget your Nikes.
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
