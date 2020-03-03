Addressing Anita Altman’s Feb. 4 Readers’ Forum letter, “A soul-crushing time in America.”
I agree with the very last sentence of the letter, “Some free country we have here.”
Her list failed to include our great ex-president, Bill Clinton, who used the White House to perform his sexual deviate activities.
His great remark was, “It all depends on what your definition of ‘is’ is.”
Trump is a businessman, not a politician. That’s why we voted for him.
If I were Trump, with all the mud-slinging by the Democrats, I’d also want to know about the corruption in Ukraine dealing with the Bidens.
And what better time to find out than now being that Joe Biden is running for president? What we don’t need is a corrupt president.
And you just had to bring guns into your equation. Must I remind you that without guns, we wouldn’t have a country.
I guess, with all the gun violence, we can blame it on the Chinese. After all, they invented gun powder.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
