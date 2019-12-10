Thanksgiving has passed and the Christmas season is upon us. At this time, the West End Improvement Group wishes to thank the community for your support with what we do in our neck of the woods.
The flower box project started out small with 13 boxes, growing to 95 boxes along Route 56 in the West End. A heartfelt thanks for every donation to individuals and businesses who support this project.
We appreciate every kind word, a beep of your car horn or a thumbs up while we attend to the flowers.
We’d like to mention our other garden initiatives – D Street and Fairfield Avenue, a Pennsylvania native garden on Haws Pike and the community garden on Laurel Avenue. We hope to overhaul the Fairfield underpass area this spring to bring a fresh look.
Our group is committed to the West End. Through grants, donations and fundraisers we have installed cameras on Route 56. Cameras will soon be in other areas of the West End.
Recently, our group held an event with Santa lighting the Christmas tree at the skate park on Fairfield Avenue.
We also encourage West End residents to turn on their outside lights on Dec. 16-18 to win prizes in our decorating contest.
On behalf of Connie Martin, president; John Slezak, C.W. co-ordinator; Marie Mock, secretary/treasurer; and myself, we wish everyone a wonderful Christmas season. We will see you in the spring.
Rose Howarth
Vice President of West End Improvement Group
