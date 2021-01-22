John Joyce and Glenn Thompson should resign immediately. They are among the Pennsylvania congressmen who attempted to block the acceptance of the commonwealth’s certification of the presidential election results.
In doing what they did, these congressmen totally disregarded the votes of the majority of Pennsylvania’s voters. Their names appeared on the same ballots as those of the presidential candidates.
Were the votes that put them in office also illegitimate? Each and every Pennsylvania voter’s vote, including mine, must be respected regardless of where we live or for whom we vote.
David Scott
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.