Can you believe some schools in the south actually taught that the masters (owners of slaves) were kind to slaves.
Really, chains around their necks and being chased by dogs was more like what slaves encountered.
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton says that slavery was a necessary evil, and this guy wants to run for president. Slavery was evil, not necessary. Most of the lynchings in this country took place in the Bible-belt states. Maybe that’s why the religious right and white officials are opposed to critical race theory being taught in secondary education.
Sometimes the truth hurts.
“The 1619 Project” by Nikole-Hanna Jones should be required reading. I can’t believe books such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” are being banned in some school libraries.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are 940 hate groups in the United States of which 23 are
in Pennsylvania. The worst of these is the Proud Boys, which infiltrated the Black Lives Matter protest in Seattle,
Portland, and Kenosha, along with the Atom-Waffen neo-Nazi group, which started fires and caused mayhem.
Instead of distressing over brown-skin refugees on our southern border, maybe we should be concerned about vigilantes such as George Zimmerman, Kyle Rittenhouse, Dylan Roof and other racist people.
In conclusion, let’s welcome all refugees to our country and our city and maybe some of our abandoned churches would become houses of worship again rather than entertainment venues.
Remember, not all immigrants are gypsies, tramps and thieves and let’s tell the truth about race in America in elementary, middle and high school.
John R. Aubrey
Johnstown
