Our climate is changing. We can see this when we watch the news as floods are getting more common and bigger, droughts are getting worse, heat waves are increasing and weather in general is getting crazier.
There has always been bad weather, but now it is getting more common and progressively worse. There is strong scientific evidence stretching back over 100 years that we are the cause of this with our emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.
Unfortunately, this problem has been turned into a political issue, as if we could decide this is real with a vote. But changing climate is going to threaten our children and grandchildren as well as our country whether our government is led by Republicans or Democrats.
We and our political leaders need to work together to solve this problem. We can do a lot to reduce climate change by becoming more energy efficient and looking for ways to reduce the burning of fossil fuels.
Better insulation and heat pumps in our homes will both reduce emissions and save money.
If we can get commuters in cities to drive electric cars and use more mass transportation, it will reduce emissions and likely lower gas prices.
Promoting solar electricity with panels on roofs, parking lots and low value land like old mine sites will lower emissions and help shield electricity prices from the ups and downs of the fossil fuel market; after all, sunlight, the fuel for solar electricity, is always free.
Richard Bloom
Ebensburg
