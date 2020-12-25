Rep. Greg Vitali wrote supporting Pennsylvania joining RGGI. I agree with him. As a rural resident of Cambria County, I have watched our climate change.
While we have always had an occasional mild winter, heat wave, drought or flood, they are getting more common and extreme.
Mild winters, storms, heat waves, droughts, floods are all more common and more damaging.
In 2019, my farm pond overflowed its banks twice, and this summer, the same pond dropped more than 3 feet in a drought. In my 70 years of living here, that has never happened before.
Local farmers have struggled in the past few years with flooded fields, and this year with low yields due to drought.
The milder winters maybe punctured by occasional bad storms, but we are seeing our ski areas struggle, snowmobile riders have less snow, while tick populations are exploding and threatening us with rising Lyme disease cases. Rising temperatures are also likely to eliminate trout from our local streams. These things are not normal.
Nationally, increased storm, flooding and fire damage is costing our country billions of dollars each year. We need to do something. And at the moment, RGGI is the best first step. The caps on greenhouse gases will make our fossil fuel power plants more efficient and with less emissions, reducing greenhouse gases but also other pollutants that foul our air. The money collected from selling “credits” will help our already growing clean energy industry create more jobs and cheaper electricity.
Richard Bloom
Ebensburg
