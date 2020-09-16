As we close in on the four-month anniversary of the universal face covering mandated by Gov. Tom Wolf, the results are obvious that in real-world conditions, the masks do not work.
What irritates me more than wearing the mask is the governor has given no clue as to what parameters need to be met to end this charade.
It is sad we live in a state that allows a motorcyclist to choose whether or not to wear a helmet or gives a woman the choice to have an abortion, but I cannot decide if I wear a mask or not.
Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine, you can easily rectify this unfortunate situation by making masks optional for customers and especially employees. Free us from these muzzles.
John Machuta III
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.