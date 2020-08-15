In response to R.G. Sapolich’s rebuttal (“I put my trust in the experts,” July 22) to my original letter, I ask you, why do I have to be a martyr?
For me, the ill effects of wearing a mask are real. Unfortunately, I am forced to carry this burden because of the governor’s order, but we as Pennsylvanians put enough faith in individuals to not require a helmet when riding a motorcycle or allow a woman the choice to have an abortion.
Consult all the experts you want, ultimately, wearing a covering should be a personal decision. I despise the face mask because of how terrible I feel each day after wearing it.
Still, I would have the same opinion of being mandated to wear one even if it did not cause anguish.
If we continue to allow this mandate, what will we have to give up or compromise on next in the name of public safety?
I do not want to find out. If individuals would show more concern for themselves than trying to control what everyone else is doing, our society would be in a much better position.
So, Sapolich, when wearing a face mask, you are only required to cover the nose and mouth, not the eyes and ears.
Even an average sausage creature like myself figured that out.
John Machuta
Johnstown
